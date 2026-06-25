WWE's Undertaker Appeared In This Notorious Sci-Fi Movie Flop

Mark Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, hasn't taken the typical path for some of the biggest wrestlers from WWE's roster. Unlike Dave Batista ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), John Cena (in the excellent "Peacemaker"), or Dwayne Johnson, once the highest-paid actor ("Fast & Furious"), just to name the upper echelons of the wrestler-to-actor pipeline, The Undertaker has rarely made a film appearance. In 1991, he made one of his only on-screen appearances as Hutch, an intergalactic bounty hunter in Hulk Hogan's mildly amusing yet terrible, "Suburban Commando."

In the film, Calaway is sent to eliminate Shep Ramsey (Hogan), but ultimately fails. He's done away with in comical fashion, including a full "Looney Tunes" style hole in the wall through which he's rammed with his jet boots. Calaway is on screen for about five minutes in total across the whole movie, mainly featuring in the fight scene between him and Hogan.

"Suburban Commando" was poorly received and hasn't been looked on fondly since then. The semi-star-studded cast of Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future") and Shelley Duvall ("The Shining") couldn't prop this movie up. In a scathing one-star review, Roger Ebert said that he never tires of going to the movies, even if it is his job; however, leaving the cinema, he was "feeling kind of tired going to the movies." The movie also failed commercially, attracting $8 million against its $11 million budget.