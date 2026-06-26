A Sci-Fi Sitcom Nearly Forced Matthew Perry To Turn Down Friends

When Perry appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (via YouTube), he explained what his role in "LAX 2194" was about, and it's no wonder Fox passed. He was supposed to play a baggage handler at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the year 2194 (self-explanatory, really). According to Perry, "I was wearing a futuristic shirt, and little people played the aliens, in which I had to sort out the aliens' luggage, and that was basically the show." The pilot also starred Kelly Hu, who appeared in an underrated Netflix thriller with Eric Bana ("Hulk").

While filming the pilot, Perry got the script for a show called "Friends Like Us." He loved it and thought the part of Chandler was perfect for him. While Perry was losing his mind over this new script, an executive at Fox released him from his contract because "LAX 2194" was not moving forward. They even said it was the worst thing they had ever seen and allowed NBC to have him for the show that would later become "Friends."

Perry signed up for "LAX 2194" because his business manager called him out of the blue and told him he was broke. So he begged his agent to sign him for anything. By the time "Friends" was ending, Perry and his co-stars were among the highest-paid actors in television, earning $1 million per episode by the eighth season. The show is currently streaming exclusively on HBO Max.