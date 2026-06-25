The 4 Most Disappointing Tech Products Of 2026 (So Far)

New tech is dropping all the time. Every week seems to bring a handful of new products and gadgets, with new and old companies alike looking to make an impact on the industry. Sometimes you get massive hits, sometimes you get massive fails, but the worst products are those that simply disappoint. The type of tech that you might be looking forward to, but ends up leaving you feeling underwhelmed.

As someone who has been attending CES in Las Vegas for over the last decade, I've come across more amazing and strange gadgets than I can remember. Many have faded into obscurity, others have gone on to become part of the cultural zeitgeist, and some are only remembered for the disappointment they left us with. And while we might only be halfway through 2026, we've already got a number of releases that have us quietly sighing.

We've had massive products from established brands that cost thousands and claim to simplify our lives, and devices that have us shaking our heads over the environmental impact they potentially will have for a few minutes of fun. The following are just a few of the tech products that left us scratching our heads.