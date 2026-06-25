LG's New OLED TVs May Have Finally Solved One Of Their Biggest Real-World Problems

LG is a bona fide hard hitter in the world of displays. The company produces some of the best TVs out of all popular brands, and many reviewers say that it also puts out the best budget OLED TV in 2026. LG OLED TVs are already super popular with consumers, but the company is committed to continuously pushing the envelope in the picture quality department. Its latest steps play into this perfectly as LG may have solved one of the biggest challenges in display technology. According to LG Display, Intertek certified its lineup of large OLED panels as having a "Perfect Color/Brightness Accuracy up to 500 lux."

Sounds impressive, especially considering that OLED TVs (although panels like the LG C4 OLED have bridged the gap) were long-believed to struggle in brighter spaces. The 500 lux is the most eye-catching part, as it basically says that the LG OLED TVs can keep colors from looking washed out, even in an environment equivalent to a well-lit office. Per LG Display, such certification confirms that its screens are accurate in terms of brightness and color reproduction, regardless of the content or viewing environment.

Something that even premium LCD displays have always struggled with is crosstalk. Since these types of panels use a backlight to control light in zones, light often leaks into adjacent zones, which drastically reduces brightness and color precision. OLED displays, on the other hand, feature pixel dimming (individual pixels emit light), which can help with this problem. Intertek tests revealed that LG's OLED panels logged 100% brightness accuracy, and, more importantly, demonstrated no crosstalk, which also pushed their color correctness to 100%.