The 4 Best Ways To Show Off Your New OLED TV's Features

In 2026, the best way to get truly stunning picture quality in your home entertainment setup is to go with an OLED TV. While OLEDs aren't always considered the best TVs for bright rooms, there's no denying that their color contrast, rich, deep black levels, and sharp, vibrant visuals make them truly eye-catching for most media. Now that you've got a shiny new OLED TV, though, how do you really admire its quality? That's what we set out to cover here, offering an array of entertainment categories and media types to accentuate your TV's finest qualities.

Even if you have a budget OLED TV, ensuring that you have the right programming is the key. Because of OLED's impressive prowess in depicting dark scenes with bright portions, epic movies and prestige TV shows can really give you a good look. You can also opt for content where color is a major part of the equation – things like high-quality animated movies, 4K nature documentaries, and similar content. Video games or sporting events also offer an excellent showcase of OLED's often-impressive response time.