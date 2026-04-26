4 Common OLED TV Myths You Should Stop Believing

The truth is that there's no perfect screen technology out there. From LCD to OLED to QLED, each offers its advantages and downsides. Thanks to the long-standing availability and use of these technologies, you may be holding on to a few preconceived notions that are vastly out of date. In particular, OLED screens have seen significant advancements over the years to mitigate some of their more pertinent problem areas.

Issues like burn-in, slower refresh rates, high-energy use, and a limited lifespan are among the more popular myths still bandied about when discussing OLED. But, to put it frankly, none of them are actually issues worth worrying about in 2026. Thanks to improvements in the tech itself, along with the software used to manage pixels, most of OLED's primary issues have been handily addressed or, at the very least, significantly mitigated.

These days it's easier than ever to find a good OLED TV. There are even expert-recommended budget OLED TVs that support high refresh rates alongside variable refresh rates (VRR), including G-Sync and FreeSync functionality across brands like Samsung, Panasonic, and LG. When OLED TVs are finally good enough for demanding gamers, that's when you know the technology has graduated and is robust enough for general use for everyday consumers. Gone are the days when OLEDs were something of a gamble; they are currently the bees' knees if you demand an amazing image with your TV. So let us assuage your fears — these are the top four OLED TV myths you should stop believing in 2026.