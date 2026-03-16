10 Ways You Should Be Taking Care Of Your OLED Display

On OLEDs, allowing onscreen static images to stay put for extended periods is a major contributor to burn-in. That's because when bright pixels stay fixed on a panel for a long time, they degrade faster than they would normally. Channel logos, news tickers, menu overlays, paused content, and other non-moving screen components count as static elements. While any TV can suffer unwanted visual effects from displaying static elements for hours or days on end, OLED panels are more likely to be negatively impacted by such habits.

If you're serious about taking good care of your OLED screen, don't leave static images on for a long time. Common examples include pausing shows or video games for hours, or leaving the news channel on all day without watching anything else. You can obviously play games or keep the news on for extended periods, but you shouldn't stick to the exact same interface all the time.

On an OLED computer monitor, we advise hiding desktop icons and enabling autohide for the taskbar. Otherwise, you risk etching faint but permanent ghost images of those UI elements into your screen. You can also shift windows around to prevent uneven pixel wear. If you own an OLED gaming monitor, you could also disable static HUD elements on games that have the option to do so — persistent UI elements like health bars, mini-maps, and score overlays can contribute to uneven pixel wear on OLED displays when they're on the screen for a long time. For the same reason, be sure to avoid pausing games for extended periods, as well.