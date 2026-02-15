How Often OLED Displays Need Pixel Cleaning (And What Happens If You Don't)

Owning an OLED TV involves a bit more responsibility than a more traditional LED-LCD design. Unlike LCD TVs, there aren't any physical lights positioned behind an OLED panel. Instead, all the pixels are individually self-emissive, meaning each cell can be powered on or off. This is one of the ways an OLED TV is able to achieve perfect blacks, rich colors, and great contrast levels. But if you don't properly utilize the pixel cleaning tools built into your OLED set, the heat generated by the screen can lead to a condition known as burn-in, or image retention.

Static images and logos are most susceptible to burn-in, as these are the on-screen elements that tend to receive the most exposure. Pretty much any TV can suffer from burn-in if screen elements are stationary for too long, but OLED models are the chief offenders. This is why you'll find pixel scrubbing and refresh features built into flagship and budget-friendly OLEDs from companies like LG, Samsung, and Sony.

Fortunately, many of the most reliable TV brands that produce OLEDs use automated pixel cleaning tools that run behind the scenes. For example, LG OLEDs should auto-initiate a soft pixel refresh every four hours or so. After 2,000 viewing hours, an LG OLED should perform a hard refresh, which lasts about an hour.