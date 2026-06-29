5 Things You Probably Didn't Know Xbox Game Bar Could Do

Unlike console gaming, PC gaming is something of a balancing act that requires you to regularly monitor your rig's components and their performance. Not every game works as well as you think it's going to, so it's important to be able to run quick benchmarks when you're trying to optimize. If you ever want to know how your PC is handling whatever game you're trying to run, just open your Xbox Game Bar.

If you click the little monitor icon on your Game Bar, you can open the Performance widget, which shows a readout of how your PC is handling its load. You can quickly see how hard your CPU, GPU, VRAM, and RAM are working, as well as get an estimate of how many frames per second (FPS) you're getting on whatever you're playing. For more information, you can also click the bar graph symbol to open the Resources widget. In a similar vein to Task Manager, this widget shows which apps you currently have open, along with a ballpark estimate of how much of your PC's resources they're using. If you're getting sluggish performance from a game, these widgets can show you where things are falling short and where you can free up some muscle.