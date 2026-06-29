This Old School Samsung Galaxy Phone Was A Mini Projector

Although Samsung today is perhaps not as prolific in trying out new form factors and interesting use cases in its smartphones, the company didn't shy away from experimenting with new concepts and launching unique smartphones that stood out in the market dominated by traditional phone designs. Over a decade ago, the company literally included a point-and-shoot camera with a motorized zoom lens in its Galaxy S4 Zoom and Galaxy K Zoom smartphones. Let's not forget the pop-up rotating camera setup of the Galaxy A80, which did the double duty of being your primary and selfie shooter — despite being one of Samsung's worst phones.

However, one of its quirkier offerings was the Galaxy Beam. It was an Android phone that came with a built-in pico projector, essentially putting a mini projector in your pocket wherever you go. It wasn't a concept or a limited run like Samsung's recent Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone. It was launched in 2012 and went on sale in various markets around the world, except for the U.S. The phone was priced around £400 in the U.K., with some retailers shipping it to the U.S. for $585.