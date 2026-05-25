8 Of The Worst Samsung Phones Of All Time

Before the music streaming services of today, it was important for phones in the late 2000s to also serve as good music players. MP3 players were starting to go out of fashion after the launch of the iPhone, and every phone manufacturer was racing to create a phone that could handle calls, music, and photography, eliminating the hassle of carrying three separate gadgets. The UpStage was an ambitious attempt at this, but it was not without its flaws.

Samsung's UpStage had two sides: one featuring a large display with a square touchpad for music controls, and the reverse side with a traditional T9 keypad and a secondary, smaller screen. This sounds like a good idea, as the music player side gave you a big screen for album artwork and easy playback controls. But if you wanted to search for a track, you had to flip the UpStage and use the keyboard on the other side. You also had to press a button to activate the opposite side, so the overall flipping motion wasn't as seamless as you might think.

Battery life wasn't great either, as the UpStage only delivered 2.5 hours of talk time. The 1.3MP camera was also subpar, as it lacked a flash, had poor colors, and images were a bit blurry. Finally, the UpStage came with a 64MB microSD card, which simply isn't enough storage for a music-focused phone.