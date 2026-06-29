What Does E Mean On Your Phone's Status Bar?

With 4G and 5G connections greatly available worldwide, it has become rarer for iPhone and Android users to see 3G or even an "E" letter on the signal bar of the phones. For those who have followed the transition from dumb phones to smartphones, the "E" symbol in the phone's status bar is no stranger, as it meant their device was using the EDGE connection, short for Enhanced Data Rates for GSM Evolution. This 3G predecessor could theoretically deliver peak 384 Kbps of internet connection speed, which, in a world of BlackBerries and weird smartphones of the early 2000s, was very exciting, even though we had to wait several seconds to open a web page that wasn't optimized for tiny screens.

In day-to-day usage, speeds would actually vary between 130 Kbps and 200 Kbps, which was more than enough to download a basic text email and check the weather forecast. More absurdly, if you think about the first iPhone released in 2007, it only supported EDGE connectivity. Its successor, the 2008 iPhone 3G, was the model that supported faster connections.

By today's standards, having an EDGE connection feels like phone death. After all, nothing will load properly, you won't be able to communicate with friends, download a picture, stream a song, or use your phone through a cellular connection. If you're seeing this "E" symbol on your phone, here's what you can do to recover 4G and 5G connectivity.