Why Your Internet Is Slow Even When Your Speed Test Is Fast

You've done all the research, looked at user reviews, prices, plans, and available speeds, and you chose your internet service based on the best possible performance and value for your area. You're confident you'll see a marked improvement once the equipment is installed. Unfortunately, when installation day comes, that doesn't appear to be the case. A quick speed test shows excellent coverage, around 1Gbps, but that's not what you're getting from your devices. What is going on, and why is your internet slow despite the highly capable speeds shown?

Without factoring in specifics for your situation, there are a few things that could be happening. For example, a slight misunderstanding in speed measurements is possible. Internet Service Providers usually advertise speeds in megabits per second, because it tends to be a larger number and sounds impressive. But a 300 Mbps (megabits per second) plan amounts to only 37.5 MB/s (megabytes per second), while a 1 Gbps plan is only 125 MB/s. You may be misinterpreting or mixing up those numbers.

However, other things may be causing the slowdown on your end of the connection. An aging or less capable router may limit the speeds your device can take advantage of. Wireless interference from other devices on the network, including traffic congestion, or poorly placed extenders can reduce speeds. Moreover, external issues such as a neighbor's router or a nearby network operating on the same Wi-Fi channel may cause interruptions or slowdowns. The problem may not actually be on your end, either. Even with faster or premium plans, real-world speeds can be different. However, what's evident here and now is that there are more than a few hidden bottlenecks that can present themselves.