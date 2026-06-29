Who Owns The Nothing Phone Brand?

Nothing Technology got its start in 2020 after its founder, Carl Pei, left OnePlus — another phone company he started — based out of London. The company is best known for its transparent design aesthetics and mid-range phones at relatively affordable pricing. Alongside the eight phones, including the newer Nothing Phone (4a), released since 2022, Nothing also has a lineup of audio products and, at one point, a beer.

Carl Pei isn't just the co-founder of Nothing Technology, he's also its CEO. It's assumed that the other co-founders of the company also own parts of it. However, as Nothing isn't a public company, this information isn't actively available. What is available is information listed on the U.K. government business tracker, Companies House. According to this, Carl Pei is the only person with "significant control" over the company.

Others detailed on Companies House include co-founder David Garcia, who still appears to work for Nothing, but has resigned from the director role detailed. Another person, Timothy Holbrow, left the company in October 2025 to begin his own venture. As of right now, Carl Pei is the only person active in a control capacity.