5 Cheaper Android Phones You Should Try Instead Of The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Compared to today's flagships, smartphones started out somewhat small. Early versions were meant to be primarily productivity extensions, allowing users to check email, browse the web, and play some music. As users demanded features like improved cameras, longer battery life, and larger displays, the average smartphone grew in size. While all relatively similar in size, current flagship series like the iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10, and Samsung Galaxy S26 are much larger than their original iterations.

But a portion of smartphone users want something even larger. The bigger the phone, the better the hardware that can fit into it, and most phone manufacturers now make a phone that fits into the premium or ultra-premium category. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's ultra-premium flagship. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a built-in S Pen, and a multi-camera system. Samsung has even incorporated a range of AI capabilities with Galaxy AI. We found it to be a quality, well-refined phone in our Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review.

With the base model S26 Ultra priced at $1,300, however, the phone also falls into the ultra-premium pricing category. We've sorted through the competition and have singled out some cheaper Android phones that are worth giving a try instead. A number of phone manufacturers make smartphones with similar features at much lower prices. Major players like Google and Motorola have their own premium flagship models, and brands like Nothing and OnePlus are influencing the market with their larger phone models.