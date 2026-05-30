5 Big Google Pixel 10 Problems That Users Are Still Frustrated With

The Google Pixel 10, and by extension the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, are the latest models in Google's flagship smartphone line. For the most part, these devices are excellent — the Pixel 10 Pro, in particular, is the best Android has to offer, with its full HD 120Hz display and triple-camera system. However, the Google Pixel 10 family isn't perfect, and we don't just mean because its speakers don't measure up to a good pair of headphones. The Google Pixel 10 has some issues that are (mostly) unique to the phone.

If you look through online forums, you will find plenty of users complaining about issues with the phone that don't crop up in rival devices or even the Pixel 9. For instance, in mid-October of 2025, Android rolled out an update that didn't agree with many Pixel 10 users. Anyone who downloaded this update reported frequent app crashes. Sometimes programs froze and became unresponsive, other times their apps just shut down. Google has mostly patched the issue, and while apps can still crash on the Pixel 10 for virtually any reason, the widespread crashing has been solved. The same can't be said for every major problem that once plagued the phone, as several common problems still plague the Pixel 10 family, though not every user is reporting these issues.