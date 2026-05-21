4 Android Auto Features You Can Look Forward To In 2026

Google's Android Auto is getting new features to vastly improve the in-vehicle dash experience. For example, it recently unveiled a Material 3 Expressive makeover for the interface, a series of unique design elements previously available only on the Android phone version. The biggest change is the option to customize the dashboard's layout and look and feel. The goal is to unify and equalize the user experience across platforms, while also delivering more "premium" opportunities.

Many of those features will improve how you interact with your dashboard. While there were already some pretty clever ways to use Gemini on Android Auto, the new update will also introduce a host of new functions for that. Google refers to it as Gemini Intelligence, an assistant-like platform that aims to help you keep your attention on the road while it handles a variety of minor tasks.

Ultimately, the latest update — Android Auto 17.0 — is starting an early rollout to users, but not everyone just yet. Those interested in testing beta builds will be the first to try it all out before it's available as a public release. There aren't too many big changes in this one, per Autoevolution, despite what Google has promised is on the way. It also means that most of the new features won't arrive for folks until later this year.