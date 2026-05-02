5 Clever Ways To Use Gemini On Android Auto

So long, Google Assistant — Android Auto has Google Gemini now. For those that use Google's in-vehicle infotainment system app, the voice-controlled Google Assistant has been replaced with Gemini, the company's artificial intelligence model. Users will still be able to access this assistant using their voice, but how it is interacted with may be far different. We've already begun taking a look at some of Google Gemini's best features for Android Auto, but now we want to pursue some ways users can get the most out of the tech.

With the new Gemini assistant, Android Auto users are able to control their navigation fairly easily. Adding stops or getting certain information can now be easier, as you no longer need to memorize specific commands to have it address your queries. It's handy for not taking your eyes off the road, and it can perform a variety of tasks such as answering messages or providing you with information about local eateries.

Getting started with Gemini on Android Auto is pretty straightforward — just make sure you have the Gemini app installed on your phone. You'll see a tooltip on your car's display if the AI assistant is available. From there, you'll have access to Gemini, and you activate it by saying "Hey Google," tapping the microphone on your screen, or pressing and holding the voice command button on your steering wheel. Keeping this in mind, there may also be some essential Android Auto apps you should install if you're really looking to improve your experience while on the road.