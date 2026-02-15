4 Tips And Tricks For Better Audio With Android Auto

The first step to achieving better audio quality in Android Auto is to check the settings of your preferred music app. That's because some settings can actually cause a downgrade in quality. One setting that you should disable – especially if experiencing audio quality problems with Android Auto — is the Volume Normalization audio setting in Spotify.

When enabled, this setting lets you choose how you want to adjust the volume of tracks so that the loudness is the same for all of them. This might sound handy, but ultimately it means your app is going to take quieter tracks and increase their volume to fit whatever level you choose within the setting's options. Alternatively, it might make the volume of louder tracks quieter, forcing you to turn up the volume of your car's radio, which could lead to distortion and decreased quality.

Moreover, you can check if you have enabled any custom EQ settings in your music app of choice, as Spotify and others offer that option, too. This can lead to distorted audio depending on your settings. If you do want to use an EQ setting, then we recommend looking up good options online for your car's radio model — though your mileage may vary on the results you find. Ultimately, if you don't know what a setting does in your audio options, then try disabling it and seeing if the audio quality improves or gets worse. You can always turn the settings that help back on.