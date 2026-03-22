You're Probably Using The Wrong USB Cable For Android Auto - Here's Why

According to Google, the USB cable supplied by your phone manufacturer is typically your best bet for using Android Auto. However, it's not always possible to use the cable that came bundled with your phone, such as the factory cable doesn't match your car's Android Auto port or you just don't want to carry it around because you keep it at home for charging. In such cases, you can pick a USB cable from third-party manufacturers, but it's important to keep some things in mind.

Google says it's a good idea to stick with cables under 3 feet in length and don't use USB hubs or cable extensions. More importantly, you can ensure you're picking a high-quality cable by confirming it meets the standards of the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). USB-IF is the organization responsible for maintaining the USB protocol and its specifications. It has a nifty product search page on its website, which you can use to search for any specific cables and whether those are officially certified by it. For example, Cable Matter offers an excellent USB-A to USB-C cable (201041). A quick search for this model number on the USB-IF website reveals it was certified by the organization on May 27, 2025, indicating it meets their standards. Similarly, Anker's A82G2 USB-A to USB-C cable is also listed as certified in USB-IF's product database.

Finally, while a USB cable supporting the USB 2.0 generation can work with Android Auto, it's often better to go with faster USB 3.2 Gen 1 or USB 3.2 Gen 2 cables to avoid any data transfer issues, as the newer USB cables support faster data transfers rates.