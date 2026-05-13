Android Auto's New Update Will Change How You Use Your Dashboard

If you're a big Android Auto user, you'll be happy to know Google has announced that the platform is getting a huge update with a host of feature changes and a complete visual overhaul. Google Maps is a part of that refresh, with some more stylish and user-friendly app upgrades — it's the biggest Maps update in a long time. That's big news, because Google Maps is easily one of the most essential Android Auto apps.

The change you'll notice most is Google's Material 3 Expressive design, which itself is an update to the company's Material Design 3 or "Material You" design philosophy. The biggest difference with Google's latest design initiative is an emphasis on animations, which the company says fosters "more usable and engaging products with emotion-driven UX (user experience)." For Android Auto, that means new, visually-appealing fonts, snappier animations with added flair, and updated visual components like wallpapers from the Android phone experience.

Another major visual change comes with how the updated Android Auto adapts to the shape of your vehicle's screen. The platform has supported landscape, portrait, ultrawide, and even circular screen layouts for years, but the experience wasn't always perfect. Now, Android Auto uses more of the available display area across irregular screen shapes.

Home screen widgets have also arrived and work like Android widgets, giving you important information at a glance and quick access to your most used apps. On Auto, that includes your favorite contacts, garage door controls, traffic and weather information, and more. It's part of a concerted effort to make Android Auto better — several EV car brands saw a hugely helpful Android Auto upgrade before this. While the meatier development of this latest update is tied to the visual improvements and enhanced user experience, it's not the only major change.