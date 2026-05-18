4 Clear Signs You Should Replace Your Graphics Card

Not all of the signs that a graphics card needs to be replaced consist of obvious performance or quality issues. Sometimes, you simply need to account for the age of a GPU to determine if replacing it now is your best bet. Technically, a graphics card may last about a decade before it fails completely. However, the rule of thumb is that a graphics card will typically only remain current and capable of playing modern games for about five years.

That's not to say you should wait until your graphics card is five years old before replacing it. If it's over three years old, now may be the right time to start exploring replacement options. Naturally, this gives you more time to look into what's currently available, as well as what is likely to be available in the near future.

It also addresses the common iteration rhythm of many graphics card brands, in which a new version every two years is the norm. Replacing a graphics card after three years is thus a smart way to ensure you can accommodate the technological and hardware demands of the most recent games on the market.