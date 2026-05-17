4 Android Phones With Better Battery Life Than The Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Samsung Galaxy devices have generally excellent battery life, with each new release offering a little more, namely in the premium models like the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, with 60-watts of wired charging and 25-watts of wireless charging to give it a nice power boost when levels are low. That delivers about 16 hours of battery life on average, or slightly over, with the screen on consistently and continuous browsing over 5G networks. Believe it or not, that's not the best battery life available from a modern phone. There are several competing devices that last longer, delivering much better usage times, for a variety of reasons.

A bigger battery in competing devices is the obvious reason for longer usage times, but it's not necessarily the only benefit other phones offer. Sometimes, more efficient power usage, better power delivery for components like the screen, and better multi-tasking or software support add a little extra time too.

It depends on the phone, the manufacturer, and the individual specifications they offer. To give a straightforward example, the iPhone 16 Plus has a 4,674mAh battery, smaller than the S26 Ultra, and yet it lasts longer on average — about 16 and a half hours. The iPhone 16 models got a big battery boost, but even with those batteries being larger compared to previous generations, improvements are also achieved through solid battery management revisions within iOS. Sticking to Android devices, specifically, here are some alternate phones with better battery life than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, if that's what you're looking for.