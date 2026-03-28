5 Android Phones That Still Come With A Headphone Jack In 2026
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Although it has been nearly ten years since Apple triggered the industry-wide shift of moving away from the headphone jack in smartphones with the launch of the iPhone 7, the 3.5mm audio jack continues to persist. And if the recent trend of wired headphones being cool again is any indication, there is a good chance we will continue to see phones with it in the market. Sure, it's far from a ubiquitous feature on modern phones, but there is a reasonable selection of Android phones with an audio jack that you can consider if this is an important feature for you.
More importantly, you don't have to worry about importing these from an Asian or European market. Many of these Android phones are officially available in the U.S. with full sales and service support. So, if you want to make the most of your audiophile-grade wired headphones, here are five Android phones with an audio jack that you can buy today.
Nubia Redmagic 11 Pro
The Redmagic 11 Pro is arguably the most powerful Android phone you can buy in 2026 that has a built-in 3.5mm audio jack. It's primarily targeted at gamers and comes with some pretty sweet specifications, including the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and a massive 7,500mAh battery. This is not all, you also get superfast 80W charging, a beautiful 6.85-inch AMOLED display, dual-SIM connectivity, a fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and NFC for contactless payments. So, it's no surprise that it's counted among smartphones more powerful than the Google Pixel 10 Pro and among phones that are setting the standard for 2026.
Among other highlights, it relies on liquid cooling to get the most out of that Snapdragon chip, and it succeeds, delivering impressive performance. Gamers will also appreciate the presence of hardware triggers and pass-through charging for uninterrupted gaming sessions. It looks like a big rectangular slab with no camera bump and noticeable gamer-centric aesthetic cues. Finally, it runs on Android 16 and will receive two major Android OS updates and security patches for five years. All these features result in a hefty but reasonable price tag, and the phone starts at $699 for the base 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of onboard storage. You can order directly from the company website. In terms of drawbacks, the phone's camera performance isn't the best, and the overall design will not appeal to everyone.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025)
Motorola's mid-range Moto G Stylus is another smartphone you can consider if you want an audio jack. As the name suggests, it comes with a stylus, something that can come in handy if you are into drawing, doodling, or taking notes using a stylus. Another highlight of the phone is support for expandable storage, which makes it one of the few Android phones that still come with a microSD card slot. You can put a microSD card of up to 1TB storage to expand the onboard 256GB capacity. You also get a 6.7-inch OLED display, which is bright, vibrant, and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Battery life is another positive of the smartphone, and it packs a 5,000mAh unit with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. However, it's not particularly powerful, but you get Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with 8GB of RAM, which together ensure the phone can handle multiple everyday tasks with ease. The onboard cameras also deliver decent results, with a 50MP sensor headlining the show, aided by a 13MP ultrawide shooter.
The phone comes with Android 15 out of the box, and the company has promised two years of Android OS updates and three years of security updates, which isn't a lot in 2026. The good thing is you'll only have to shell out $350 for it, and you can pick from two colors.
TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G
The TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G looks like your typical modern smartphone, but its 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with the Nxtpaper technology sets it apart. This technology enables you to switch between different screen modes, such as a Max Ink Mode for a black and white screen and limited app functionality for longer battery life and making it work as an e-reader. There is also the Ink Paper Mode, which is the same thing as Max Ink Mode but with full app functionality, and the Color Paper Mode removes blue light to reduce eye strain and lowers color saturation for a paper-like look, making the display look like color e-ink. Otherwise, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate, a matte finish, and reasonable brightness.
In other features, it has a 3.5mm audio jack to connect your favorite wired headphones, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, and 8GB of RAM. The performance isn't particularly exciting, but you won't have any trouble with everyday tasks. Gaming, however, is another matter. The 5,010mAh battery is also pretty average, and you only get support for 18W fast charging. Moreover, you get Android 15 out of the box, and the phone is confirmed to get Android 16 at some point. There is no word on any other future Android OS updates.
You can choose from two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, and it's currently offered starting at $250.
Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
Motorola is one of the few Android phone makers that actively includes a headphone jack in many of its smartphones. We have already discussed the Moto G Stylus; the Moto G Power is another of the company's affordable offerings with a 3.5mm audio jack. As the name suggests, battery life is one of the highlights of the phone, and it houses a 5,200mAh battery that may not be as massive as the 7,000mAh unit found in the Redmagic 11 Pro, it's more than serviceable and can easily last through a day of light usage and stretch into day two, as we noted in our Moto G Power review.
The phone also packs a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, and 8GB of RAM, making it a pretty solid option for everyday tasks, such as social media, calls, messaging, and productivity apps. Like other Moto phones, the phone has a relatively clean Android version, with version 16 on board, and you can expect two OS updates and three years of security patches.
You will have to shell out $300 for its lone 128GB version. However, you'll be happy to know that there is a microSD card onboard to expand the storage.
Motorola Moto G Play (2026)
If you are on a tight budget, another Android phone that you can consider is Motorola's Moto G Play. It's the company's most affordable latest-generation smartphone at $180, which touts both a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. It's powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 processor, which is the same as that of the Moto G Power. So while you can expect dependable performance in daily tasks, don't think of it as a gaming phone or ready for heavy multitasking, especially because it's limited to 4GB of RAM, which is a bit less in 2026.
It has a 720p display, but you do get a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 16 and houses a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 64GB of onboard storage. Additionally, there is only a single 32MP shooter on the back, which is pretty mediocre.
If you're willing to increase the budget just a bit more, you can get the Moto G for $200, which is pretty much the same phone as the Moto G Play but with 128GB of onboard storage, faster 30W wired charging, and different camera hardware.
How we selected these smartphones
While choosing our five recommendations, we looked at the portfolios of all major smartphone makers in the U.S. for any smartphones that are actively available in 2026 and feature a headphone jack. We avoided older phones that may be harder to find or smartphones that you can't officially buy in the country. We also consulted feedback from experts as well as our own reviews to highlight the positives and negatives of all our choices.