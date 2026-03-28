5 Android Phones That Still Come With A Headphone Jack In 2026

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Although it has been nearly ten years since Apple triggered the industry-wide shift of moving away from the headphone jack in smartphones with the launch of the iPhone 7, the 3.5mm audio jack continues to persist. And if the recent trend of wired headphones being cool again is any indication, there is a good chance we will continue to see phones with it in the market. Sure, it's far from a ubiquitous feature on modern phones, but there is a reasonable selection of Android phones with an audio jack that you can consider if this is an important feature for you.

More importantly, you don't have to worry about importing these from an Asian or European market. Many of these Android phones are officially available in the U.S. with full sales and service support. So, if you want to make the most of your audiophile-grade wired headphones, here are five Android phones with an audio jack that you can buy today.