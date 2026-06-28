Roger Ebert Reviewed This Sci-Fi Classic Twice - To Give It A Perfect Score The Second Time

While Roger Ebert was among those who didn't give "Blade Runner" the props it would earn in the years to come, it was almost three decades later that he acknowledged Ridley Scott's film and the various versions released from it had made a cultural impact that couldn't be ignored. In 2007, "Blade Runner: The Final Cut" was available for purchase, along with four other versions of the film that had appeared over time. This led to Ebert upgrading his score to a perfect 4 stars.

At a time when the likes of "Star Wars" had been given an "upgrade" by George Lucas' special edition, Ebert respected Scott's efforts to keep the original intact, but polish only what he was left with. The look and sound of the film had been given a considerable improvement, leaving Ebert to admit that "It looks so great, you're tempted to say the hell with the story, let's just watch it."

Ebert added that, "the story benefits, too, by seeming more to inhabit its world than be laid on top of it." The critic also confessed, "I have never quite embraced 'Blade Runner,' admiring it at arm's length, but now it is time to cave in and admit it to the canon." And canon is where it stayed. It's what led to not only an equally misunderstood sequel, but so many other science fiction entries to try and, well, replicate what had come before, proving that no matter the rating it might've received, its level of influence was off the charts.