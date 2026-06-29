I Ditched Duolingo For A Simple Reason

Learning a new language is a skill that takes time, patience, and understanding. It has been taught since humanity first developed language and the written word. Today, when it comes to learning other languages, there is Duolingo, an app that instructs users how to speak, read, and write — and one I used for a time until AI came into play.

Duolingo Max uses GPT-4, and it's one feature I do not appreciate, as language learning and its nuances are very human. We learn through patterns we notice around us. By hearing others speak in certain situations through a process known as statistical learning, we can get a better understanding of what is being said. When Duolingo shifted its strategy, the company laid off staff as it turned its focus to artificial intelligence. The update includes chatbot character Lily that helps you practice with AI-generated responses, which is something many users don't want on their devices.

Another reason I got rid of the owl was due to the many things behind a paywall. Also, if you missed more than a few days in a row, you had to do a refresher course that only covered the basics of the language, and not your recent learning. I used the app to learn Spanish and was having a great time, but I couldn't continue after constant refreshers for missing days and being inundated with reminders to subscribe for more.