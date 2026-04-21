10 Language Learning Apps You Should Be Using In 2026

Learning a language is a great way to expand your horizons and connect with more people around the world. In-person classes and tutoring are still an essential part of picking up the skills you need to communicate, but language learning apps have come a long way since the days of Rosetta Stone. They can provide daily vocabulary and grammar practice via games, help you find a live tutor for online lessons, or let you practice any time with AI-powered chatbots.

None of these apps are a silver bullet, but they can help build the habits you need to hit your short and long-term language learning goals. Dedicated learners may even want to install several language learning apps, since each can build different skills. Some are free, and others have a free trial of some sort, but most require a subscription, so you will need to be selective if you're on a budget.

To help you make the right decision, we've tested and researched the most popular language learning apps in 2026. The list includes a variety of options to suit different learning styles and preferences, so consider trying a few before committing to a paid subscription.