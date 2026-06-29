Here's How Google Meet Works On Android Auto While You're Driving

Sometimes your workday schedule gets a little quirky, and you end up needing to take a conference call while driving. Fortunately, Google just made this task much safer and easier for Android users. The long-awaited integration of Google Meet with Android Auto is here, after first rolling out for Apple CarPlay back in April 2026. It's one of many Android Auto features to look forward to in 2026. With it, Google baked native meeting controls right into your car's infotainment screen so you don't have to fumble to hit mute on your phone, for example. It's all-around easier now to take a meeting while driving safely.

Getting started is a cinch. First, make sure your Meet app is updated. Then, connect your phone to your car and tap the dedicated Meet icon that appears in your car's app launcher. Here you'll see the new distraction-free interface and how it's split into two tabs: Scheduled and History. The Scheduled tab syncs with your calendar and displays any upcoming meetings you have, letting you join a call with one tap. Meanwhile, the History tab lets you easily dial recent groups or individual contacts.

One of the best quality-of-life additions here is the seamless handoff feature. So if you're already in a meeting on your phone as you get into your car, plugging in or connecting wirelessly automatically moves the audio and control to your car's system. Likewise, once you park and disconnect, meeting controls instantly switch back to your phone so you keep up with your team. Your Google Meet meetings will also seamlessly follow you between devices once you're back in your office.