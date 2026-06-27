Charlie Sheen's Only Sci-Fi Movie Was A Box Office Flop That's Still Worth Watching

Throughout his tumultuous career, Charlie Sheen has never really embraced the sci-fi movie, and if you watch his only attempt at it — unless you count the 1986 "The Wraith" too — as a radio astronomer in David Twohy's big-screen feature debut, 1996's "The Arrival," you instantly understand why. He's just not that guy. What I mean is that playing a geek, nerd, or smarty-pants character never looked good on Sheen since he's always been the cool kid, the macho womanizer, or a rebel at heart. And no matter what the "Pitch Black" director throws at him in this goofy sci-fi-paranoia-thriller hybrid, he can never give a good enough reason why he was cast here in the first place.

The plot follows Sheen's Zane Zaminsky — an astronomer obsessed with detecting alien life so much that he's willing to ditch a booty call from his bombshell girlfriend (Teri Polo) for it — who records a mysterious extra-terrestrial radio signal at work and practically gets fired for it. His boss at NASA, Gordi ("Timecop's" devilish Ron Silver), destroys the tape immediately after he lets Zane go, blaming budget cuts, and Zane quickly puts two and two together upon learning that Gordi put a word out to destroy his career by accusing him of concocting preposterous lies.

But Zane is determined to come up with a plan and make his own homemade telescope (assembled from various other satellite dishes) to detect the signal again. And before long, his conspiracy theory becomes very real when shapeshifting aliens turn up to stop him from discovering their hostile plan to destroy Earth.