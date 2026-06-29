What Does 'Slow Charger' Mean On iPhone?

Released a couple of years ago, iOS 18 introduced several improvements and new features, including a completely revamped Lock Screen and Home Screen designs and Apple Intelligence. Among these visual changes, Apple also began informing users when they were experiencing a slow charge. Unlike what it might sound like, the Slow Charger message on the Lock Screen doesn't mean there's something wrong with your power brick, cable, or iPhone. As a matter of fact, it probably means your iPhone is getting too hot, and the system lowers the general charging speed until the temperature improves.

With iOS 26, Apple made it clearer to identify whether there's an issue with the charger: if iOS detects that the connected charger isn't properly charging your phone, users will see an "Incompatible Charger" message when opening the Settings app and going to Battery information.

The Slow Charger information usually appears when the ambient temperature is too high, when you're charging your phone through a power bank on a warm day, or when you have a charger that is delivering barely enough juice to your iPhone. That said, if you want to improve the charging speed of your iPhone, it depends on the model you have, the environment around you and the quality of your accessories, like original or reliable third-party power bricks and cables.