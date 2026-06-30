Samsung Galaxy Phones Are Getting A Cool New Feature For Pet Owners

Samsung's integration of this functionality should make it a lot simpler to upload photos to Lifet, but you don't actually need a Galaxy phone to use the service. You can visit Lifet on any mobile device. The company claims it can detect pet health issues with 97% accuracy through a single photo. Moreover, to build the proprietary dataset and train the AI, the team established data specification guidelines and leveraged over 30,000 photos from genuine animal hospitals, with labeling performed by veterinary specialists.

As for how it works, you can get an idea of the process by simply heading to Lifet's survey page, selecting Getting Started, and following the instructions. From there, you'll need to register a profile for each pet you want to check by providing basic details like their name, age, gender, weight, and breed. After that, you begin the assessment, which involves selecting the issue you want to check for and taking a picture of your pet.

The biggest difference with Samsung's implementation is that the service will be accessible directly from compatible Galaxy phones. In addition, all personal data is mentioned to be safeguarded through Knox, Samsung's proprietary security solution. Of course, you don't need any of this to keep your pets happy and healthy as long as they're seeing their vet regularly. The service isn't much more than a neat just-in-case thing to have available. Still, AI is achieving some truly amazing things for pet owners — to the point where it might help us understand our pets.