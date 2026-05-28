Every Samsung Phone Getting The New Camera Assistant Feature
Samsung devices are frequently heralded for their stellar camera hardware — the Galaxy S26 and S26+ having a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP wide-angle lens are perfect examples of this — and higher-end devices have been taking advantage of a certain feature that may improve their photos. Now, the company is expanding this feature to more devices thanks to the rollout of One UI 8.5.
With Samsung expanding its latest firmware update to more smartphones (see the full list of every Samsung phone getting the One UI 8.5 update for model-specific details) the company is also giving lower-end and midrange models access to the Camera Assistant app. If you're not familiar, Camera Assistant brings even more settings and personalization experiences over the typical camera app, and in the past, the feature was normally reserved for Samsung's Galaxy lineup. In total, 20 devices are getting the app, and this even includes some Samsung tablets.
Smartphones getting the app include many within Samsung's Galaxy series, including the Galaxy A34, A35, A36, and A37 devices, as well as M34, M35, and M36 Galaxy devices. If you want to check the feature out for yourself, just open the Camera app and find your settings. You should see a "Camera Assistant" option at the bottom. However, you can also find the app in the Samsung Galaxy Store or through Good Lock. You may also want to check out the other big features One UI 8.5 is adding to Galaxy phones.
Other devices getting the Samsung Camera Assistant app
Samsung's Camera Assistant gives users access to additional controls beyond the stock Camera app. Users can make additional adjustments to their lens and zoom selections, including accessing different zoom shortcuts, and the app can even have your camera select the best lens based on certain conditions. Users can also adjust the sensitivity and speed of the autofocus feature, including for both videos and photos.
It's worth noting that not every device is going to get access to all Camera Assistant features, as hardware limitations may prevent older devices from utilizing more power-intensive features. For example, certain devices may not be able to access things that require more powerful camera sensors or image processing. However, along with several Galaxy smartphones receiving the new app, it's also expanding to several tablet models. These include:
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Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra
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Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9 FE, S9 FE+
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Galaxy Tab S10, S10+, S10 Ultra, S10 FE, S10 FE+
While having access to additional camera settings can be a great way to further bring out your inner photographer, it's worth noting that One UI 8.5 is also bringing additional Galaxy S26 features to older devices. This includes certain Galaxy devices getting Call Screening, a new photo assistant, and an audio eraser, among other features. One UI 8.5 began rolling out in Korea on May 6, 2026, and additional regions began receiving the update on May 11.