Every Samsung Phone Getting The New Camera Assistant Feature

Samsung devices are frequently heralded for their stellar camera hardware — the Galaxy S26 and S26+ having a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP wide-angle lens are perfect examples of this — and higher-end devices have been taking advantage of a certain feature that may improve their photos. Now, the company is expanding this feature to more devices thanks to the rollout of One UI 8.5.

With Samsung expanding its latest firmware update to more smartphones (see the full list of every Samsung phone getting the One UI 8.5 update for model-specific details) the company is also giving lower-end and midrange models access to the Camera Assistant app. If you're not familiar, Camera Assistant brings even more settings and personalization experiences over the typical camera app, and in the past, the feature was normally reserved for Samsung's Galaxy lineup. In total, 20 devices are getting the app, and this even includes some Samsung tablets.

Smartphones getting the app include many within Samsung's Galaxy series, including the Galaxy A34, A35, A36, and A37 devices, as well as M34, M35, and M36 Galaxy devices. If you want to check the feature out for yourself, just open the Camera app and find your settings. You should see a "Camera Assistant" option at the bottom. However, you can also find the app in the Samsung Galaxy Store or through Good Lock. You may also want to check out the other big features One UI 8.5 is adding to Galaxy phones.