Here's Every Samsung Phone Getting The One UI 8.5 Update

Samsung's One UI 8.5 is a major software update to the company's smartphones, and it introduces a host of feature improvements like more accessible family sharing, enhanced device security measures, and generative AI tools. The biggest new features One UI 8.5 added to Galaxy Phones are pretty darn exciting. First available for the latest in the Galaxy series, including the Galaxy 26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, the rollout is set to expand to other phones — I already have it downloaded and installed on my Galaxy S25 Ultra. The official rollout started on May 6, with global releases available from May 11 for most devices.

Here are all the Samsung phones confirmed to be supported, that already have it available, or will see it rolling out soon:

Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, and S25 FE

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, and S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, and S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Galaxy Z TriFold

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Galaxy A56, A55, A54, A36, A35, A34, A26, A25, A17, A16, and A15

You'll notice most of the devices are from the last few years, with the Galaxy S23 and Z Fold 5 series first available in 2023.