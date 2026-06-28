Roger Ebert Loathed Dwayne Johnson's Dystopian Sci-Fi Movie From Donnie Darko's Director

Roger Ebert didn't hold back when he wasn't a fan of a film. He had no qualms about awarding movies low scores and detailing his reasons — no genre was safe from his critical eye. Director Richard Kelly found that out when Ebert gave his 2006 dystopian comedy "Southland Tales" one star in what the critic describes as "a fevered rant" of a review. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as Boxer Santaros, an actor with amnesia who is actually a time traveler, living in the United States during the onset of World War III.

If that sounds like a wild premise, you aren't the only one thinking that. Ebert wrote in his review that he was "dazed, confused, bewildered, bored, affronted and deafened by the boos all around [him]" when he saw it for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival. Kelly's director's cut didn't save the film for the critic, and he said that the director should "keep right on cutting until he whittles it down to a ukulele pick."

Ebert disliked the dialogue, that the majority of the characters have absurd names, and the wardrobe of the cast. When trying to write out what to know about the story, the critic gave up, instead writing that "a plot synopsis would require that the movie have a plot." It's not even that it has a plot twist that lacks appeal; the narrative simply makes no sense in Ebert's eyes. No part of the film was exempt from his criticism.