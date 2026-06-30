4 Things You Probably Didn't Know Your Smart Thermostat Could Do

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Smart home thermostats are one of the best upgrades you can make in your home. Being able to adjust the temperature on your smartphone from the comfort of your couch instead of having to get up and manually turn the thermostat up or down simply makes life easier and your home a little more comfortable. Learning smart thermostats are even more exciting, as they can adapt to your usage preferences over time and automatically adjust the temperature as needed so your home always feels just right. But many of these $200 gadgets can do so much more than just let you tweak how hot or cold it is.

Regardless of whether you're thinking about buying one of the major smart thermostats or you've already owned one for years, it is absolutely worth taking the time to learn about the great features they offer. Yes, it's cool (literally) to have a device that can automatically regulate your home's temperature, but these thermostats are designed to help you optimize them in dozens of different ways for your unique needs, and even to save a few bucks on your monthly power bill. So let's take a look at these lesser-known smart thermostat features you probably didn't know about and see how they can benefit your home (and wallet).