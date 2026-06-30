This Bionic Sea Turtle Could Be A Surprising Ally In The Fight Against Ocean Pollution

In many ways, it's the steady march of technological progression that's gotten us into our current dire ecological situation. It's appropriate, then, that science should also be the vector of our salvation.

One of the areas most affected by the massive amounts of pollution we've churned out as a species is the world's oceans, which we're destroying one piece of plastic at a time. Every year, we add 12 million metric tons (around 26 billion pounds) of plastic waste to ocean waters, much of which is invisible to the naked eye. To put that in horrifying context, a study by the World Economic Forum in 2016 predicted that by 2050, there would be more plastic in the ocean by weight than fish.

While a variety of cleanup options have been suggested, ranging from autonomous robots and ocean vacuum cleaners to bacteria that naturally eat and break down plastics , we first need to detect and monitor the plastics to target them. That's where this 15-year-old's innovative bionic sea turtle comes in, which uses AI to detect plastic waste and signs of ecological distress in the ocean waters it plumbs.