Do Screen Protectors Work With Fingerprint Scanners On Samsung Galaxy Phones?

Since the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S10 series, the company has included an in-display fingerprint sensor that simplifies how users interact with their mobile devices via biometrics. Optical sensor tech was around longer — the Galaxy Note 9 had an in-display sensor at the bottom — but with the latest generations, you can scan your fingerprint to unlock a phone by pressing your finger to the screen, not the side or back of the device. It's convenient, works fairly well, and it's easy to set up. Even if you use a screen protector, the fingerprint scanner still works, but it also depends on the type of screen protector you install and the type of fingerprint sensor in your device.

Samsung's ultrasonic sensor is different from an optical one. Ultrasonic sensors experience more issues with thicker materials, while optical sensors can read fingerprints through almost any transparent material. Back when the S10 series launched, there were only a handful of viable screen protectors that also worked with the fingerprint sensor. Things have improved considerably since, with more compatible options for newer devices.

The easiest way to find a compatible protector is to look for a "fingerprint" protector for your individual model. Most fingerprint-ready options, glass or otherwise, have a thin section of material. My Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen protector contains a small circular area for the onscreen scanner. It's only visible from a side angle; in bright environments or direct sunlight, you'd never spot it. However, that thin area allows the scanner to read my print.