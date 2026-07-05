How Long Do Owners Say Mechanical Keyboards Usually Last?

Mechanical keyboards are generally considered superior to their cheaper membrane keyboard counterparts, not just in terms of ergonomics, but also in longevity. The rubber components of a membrane keyboard tend to wear out faster than the solid components of a mechanical keyboard. All the same, mechanical keyboards aren't indestructible; while they can last potentially tens of millions of keystrokes with proper care, they will still fail eventually. Estimates for precise lifespans vary, but based on user feedback from the r/MechanicalKeyboards subreddit, a properly cared-for keyboard can last nearly a decade.

Various factors can influence the overall lifespan of your mechanical keyboard, but the most important ones are what you typically do with it, the environment in which it operates, and the extent to which you care for it. If you're absolutely brutal with your mechanical keyboard and never clean it, it could fail in as few as a couple of years, if not less. With good care practices and the occasional switch or keycap replacement, your mechanical keyboard could serve you well for ten years or more.