Mechanical Vs. Membrane Keyboards: Which Type Is More Ergonomic?

Anyone who spends several hours a day at a keyboard has probably wondered which type is more ergonomic: mechanical or membrane. In simple terms, mechanical keyboards feel more comfortable for prolonged use. That is because they use customizable switches that may reduce finger strain, while membrane models do not offer the same flexibility.

Those familiar with mechanical keyboards have already noticed that the device registers commands before the key reaches its lowest point. Because of this specific mechanism, users can avoid applying maximum pressure with every single keystroke. Although this may seem superficial, when you consider that people use these keys hundreds of times a day, it reduces muscle effort in a meaningful way.

Membrane keyboards have a much more rigid mechanism. In order for them to register a command, it's necessary to press each key all the way down and apply a similar amount of force every time. For anyone who has always wondered why people choose mechanical keyboards more often, this limitation plays a major role.