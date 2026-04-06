Here's What Every Different Keyboard Switch Color Actually Means

Mechanical keyboards are highly customizable, allowing you to tweak almost every aspect of the typing experience. It just depends on how deep you want to go. One of the things you can customize is the keyboard switches, the mechanisms that determine how keystrokes are registered when you press the keys. There are several types of switches, and it can be hard to choose which one is the right fit for you. The good thing is that they're color-coded, with each one having its own feel and sound.

The most common keyboard colors are red, blue, brown, black, and yellow. Each color belongs to one of the three categories of keyboard switch types: linear, clicky, and tactile. Linear switches are smooth with no noticeable resistance (bump) or click at the point of actuation (where the computer recognizes the input). Clicky switches have both a click and a bump. Tactile switches have a bump but no click.

Once you get a good understanding of these, you'll be able to match every key color to the purpose you have in mind for the mechanical keyboard. One of the most popular uses for a mechanical keyboard is gaming, such as pairing the keyboard with a Steam Deck. Another is typing anything from notes and articles to code and data entry. But the best part is that you can mix and match switches to create a unique combination that matches your preferences. Mechanical keyboards are so popular that they've even found their way into the realm of fidget toys for tech enthusiasts.