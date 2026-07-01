Why You Can't Turn Off The Camera Shutter Sound On Japanese iPhones

Back in the early 2000s, the very first Japanese portable phone to have a built-in camera, the Kyocera VP-210, was released to the public. This phone did not have an audible shutter sound, and as a result, covert nonconsensual photography became an emerging problem. Arguably the straw that broke the camel's back was when a celebrity named Masashi Tashiro used his phone camera to take an illicit photo of a woman at a train station, which he was arrested for. To combat this issue, Japanese mobile providers and manufacturers teamed up to make a collective pact: all of their devices would have an audible shutter sound going forward, and none of them could be disabled.

Originally, this was just an unofficial vow, but in 2015, the Japanese government made it official with an amendment to the Ordinance on the Healthy Development of Juveniles that fully banned muting the shutter on smartphones. Any phones sold and used in Japan are beholden to these laws, even if the manufacturer is an international one like Apple (though Apple does include several privacy features on its devices of its own volition anyway). Not only is taking a photo without a shutter sound against Japanese law, it's a major social no-no, as modern Japanese citizens take their privacy very seriously.

Sadly, these mandates haven't prevented bad actors from emerging. Non-Japanese phones entering the country can still have their shutters muted, and an entire gray market of third-party photo apps with shutter sounds that can be muted has also emerged. Users claim it is also possible to change the SIM settings on a Japanese iPhone to permit muting the shutter, though this would only work if you left Japan as a whole.