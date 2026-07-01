How To Easily Free Up Space On Your Roku

If you're trying to add a new channel to your Roku device but keep getting the "not enough space" error, it could be the device's way of telling you that it's overdue for a quick cleanup. Because these streaming devices don't ship with much internal storage space (anywhere from 512MB to 4GB), it doesn't take much to completely max them out. Downloading too many channels (also called apps) and letting them sit on the home screen unused will quickly eat up every last megabyte you have, just like it would on your smartphone. Fortunately, freeing up space is easy no matter which Roku streaming device you have — and you don't need any technical skills to do so.

Roku makes it super easy to locate and delete any app you no longer want. To delete a specific app, just hit the Home button on your Roku remote and navigate to the specific app you want to delete. Once it's highlighted, simply press the star button on your remote. This opens up the options menu, where you can then click Remove channel and confirm your choice when it prompts you. This process instantly deletes the app from your home screen and gives you room to install other apps you're interested in, like one of the top streaming services. And, of course, you can always reinstall an app you deleted later on if you decide you want it again.