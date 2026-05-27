Roku Is Making The Biggest Change To Your Home Screen In Over A Decade Right Now

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Starting today, you will notice a brand new home screen when you boot up your Roku TV or Roku streaming device. Roku is calling this their "biggest update in more than a decade," and for good reason. Before this, Roku's latest update fixed a speed issue and improved the streaming experience slightly; many of the company's updates have been similarly small over the years. The new Roku Home Screen, though, is a major overhaul.

The revamped home screen puts your most-used apps front and center with the Quick Access feature. The system determines which apps to put up top by using AI to learn your routines. There is also a new Top Picks for You section that Roku claims will provide relevant recommendations for what content you should check out next.

Another new feature is "Destinations," which are hubs that recommend content from various streaming services based on mood categories. Within Destinations, you will also find Your Daily Scoop, which is designed to provide the latest pop culture stories. If all of this just sounds like clutter, you can tuck it away into the new Collapsed Home Screen Menu and still keep your favorite features within reach via Shortcuts.