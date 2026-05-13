Check Your Roku For This Update - It Could Fix A Huge Frustration

Roku users have seen a spate of recent updates that improve the overall streaming and navigation experience, as well as some new features. For example, Roku finally added cloud DVR support in one of the newest updates. In February, Roku also began testing a new home screen layout. In the same vein, Roku released Roku OS 15.2, aiming to improve the experience some more, but it's primarily focused on developers creating content for the platform, specifically apps and services. But these changes will have a snowball effect, significantly changing some of the most frustrating aspects of Roku's ecosystem.

The tangible benefits of the update will become more apparent and more prevalent as developers take advantage of the new advancements. Roku's Perfetto-based app tracing tool has been upgraded, allowing developers to "visualize the BrightScript heap graph to inform [them] which SceneGraph and BrightScript objects consume the most memory. " It also expands the BrightScript APIs with low-memory event notifications, remote control-related information, and supports AES-GCM encryption ciphers.

The updated information monitors will allow developers to see which app processes are using more system resources, like memory, so they can reduce and optimize to create leaner services. That should effectively translate into smoother navigation, faster app launches, more stable video playback, and fewer app crashes, as well. Major frustrations while using Roku devices stem from intermittent freezes, slow navigation when moving between menus, and delayed reactions leading to repeat and unnecessary button presses. These performance changes should help fix a lot of that.