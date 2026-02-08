This New Roku TV Feature Will Help Your Home Screen Stay A Bit More Organized

Roku's home screen is generally well-organized and easy to use, even if it is not perfect. It's divided into categories on the side, most of them tucked away, and your main hub is mostly filled with "channels" or apps you install on the device. Every once in a while, improvements come through software updates, which is the case with a recent change in the new Roku OS 15.1 rollout that is already available to some users. It's part of a larger push to improve the OS, coming hot on the heels of the big Roku OS 15.0 update, which added goodies like improved HDR10+ and Dolby Vision passthrough.

The biggest change in 15.1 is a new "Subscriptions" tab, which appears in the left-aligned home screen list. What this does is aggregate content available to you from your various streaming subscriptions, across all apps like Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, and others. It separates them into various categories — for instance, "Popular," "Newly Added," and even "Continue Watching," the latter of which allows you to pick up where you left off in previous sessions. Ultimately, this new tab makes it easier to keep up with shows and movie releases on the services you use most.

Another new feature rolling out allows you to adjust the number of tiles that show up on screen. By default, tiles are organized into 3-by-3 grids, but this takes up an oddly large amount of screen space on bigger TVs. Now, you can adjust to smaller tiles and hide various categories on the side within the Roku settings. That allows you to better customize the home screen experience, which is a welcome change.