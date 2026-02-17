Roku Is Testing A New Home Screen For You (And It's Not Great)

Roku Smart TV is currently testing out a new home screen interface as part of its Roku OS 15.1 update. Previously, apps that users had selected and arranged themselves were the focus of the home screen, so that you could easily watch the content you wanted to. Now, however, the focus is on revenue-driving ads. What is being promoted before your chosen apps is Roku's own sponsored content.

Despite Roku's various methods of keeping your home screen organized, this overrides your own personal settings. Two main changes are the Roku Live TV Guide and The Roku Channel app being pushed more prominently, forcing users to navigate past them to get to their own content. The Roku Live TV Guide is a separate app, not part of the normal interface. It functions a lot like standard channel browsing and allows you to favorite the live channels you want. The Roku Channel app is for Roku's own original content as well as free TV options. All ad-supported, of course.

As of this time of writing, changes to the home screen layouts are in beta testing mode and not finalized. A select user base, consisting of millions of Roku TV owners, is under this beta testing. Whether or not the change becomes permanent likely depends on how well this trial period goes.