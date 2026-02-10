If Your Roku TV Randomly Stopped Working, You'll Want To Know About This Lawsuit

Have you ever had the issue of your TV screen going black, but the audio continues to function? If this has recently happened to your TCL Roku or Roku TV, then you could join a class action lawsuit. This lawsuit is being handled by the Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes, LLP law firm, which has been in business since 1990 out of California.

The issue is not typically covered by the warranty, or often takes place after the warranty period expires. Though picture issues are among the most common problems with TCL TVs, the usual troubleshooting does not solve this specific problem, at least not in the long-term.

This class action lawsuit applies if you have a TCL Roku Smart TV or Roku Smart TV. So if your TV is TCL but not also Roku – such as a TCL Fire TV or a TCL Google TV – then this won't apply to you even if you've experienced the same issue. If it does, you have the option of getting involved in the case if you want to.