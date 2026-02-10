If Your Roku TV Randomly Stopped Working, You'll Want To Know About This Lawsuit
Have you ever had the issue of your TV screen going black, but the audio continues to function? If this has recently happened to your TCL Roku or Roku TV, then you could join a class action lawsuit. This lawsuit is being handled by the Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes, LLP law firm, which has been in business since 1990 out of California.
The issue is not typically covered by the warranty, or often takes place after the warranty period expires. Though picture issues are among the most common problems with TCL TVs, the usual troubleshooting does not solve this specific problem, at least not in the long-term.
This class action lawsuit applies if you have a TCL Roku Smart TV or Roku Smart TV. So if your TV is TCL but not also Roku – such as a TCL Fire TV or a TCL Google TV – then this won't apply to you even if you've experienced the same issue. If it does, you have the option of getting involved in the case if you want to.
Details about the Roku TV lawsuit
This is not the first time TCL has run into legal trouble, with previous issues revolving around misleading information regarding TV specifications. The brand's strategic practices have allowed TCL TVs to remain cheap, and built the company a reputation as a budget-friendly option. Similarly, Roku focuses on being more affordable than its competitors.
This lawsuit could put a dent in both companies' reputations. While customers have tried contacting their support departments to resolve the screen issues, the problem often still persists even with temporary fixes. The black screen problem in particular is not covered under Roku TV's standard warranty, leaving customers with no solution whatsoever.
Another layer of complication is that Roku TV will have an updated Terms of Use appear on screen that cannot be bypassed unless the user agrees to it. Meaning if you don't like it, you don't have access to your TV. These terms state that "any disputes between us will be settled by binding arbitration," (meaning we both give up the right to go to court) attempting to dissuade people from joining any type of class action lawsuit. The agreement also states, "If you do not agree with these terms, you may not access or use the Roku TV OS functionality on your TV."
What you can do if your TCL Roku or Roku TV has this issue
If your screen is going black, white, or is flashing but the audio still functions, you have a few options at your disposal. First, you can see if the particular issue is covered under your warranty and reach out to customer support. Even if it isn't covered, customer support may be able to help fix it. Though display issues not being traditionally covered under Roku warranty is one of a number of uncomfortable truths about using Roku TV.
To join the lawsuit, this webpage will guide you to fill out a form to see if your situation qualifies. Note that just because you join doesn't necessarily guarantee the lawsuit will be won, or that you will get anything substantial. You can also learn more about the Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes, LLP law firm or contact them for more details by visiting their website.
If neither of these fit your dilemma, you are left with the frustrating solution of needing to buy a new television. The bright side is that a new one should not have the same problems, though you may want to avoid a Roku or TCL Roku TV so the issue doesn't repeat.