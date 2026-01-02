The 5 Most Common Problems With TCL TVs (And How To Fix Them)

If you've been dying to replace your old TV, you might have come across recommendations for TCL. Many users rave about the brand, mainly because it offers solid performance at a budget-friendly price. Yes, TCL TVs are so cheap thanks to their in-house production and high-volume manufacturing, but they're still known to perform well enough for casual use.

But even with its general reliability, TCL TVs aren't completely free from trouble, and you might run into a couple of issues here and there. Five of the most common problems with TCL TVs include lag, an unresponsive remote, random shutdowns, and issues with the audio or picture.

Normally, your first course of action is to do a quick restart. Unplug the TCL TV from the outlet for a minute or so, and then plug it in again before turning on your TV using the power button on your remote. Updating the firmware can also help resolve common bugs. To do so, open Settings > select Device & Software > go to About > hit Check for Updates. After you download and install the latest updates, reboot your TCL TV. If a reboot and update don't help, there are other troubleshooting techniques, depending on the specific issue. We'll walk you through some of the simple solutions you can try before taking your TCL TV to a service center.