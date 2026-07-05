How Long Do Owners Say Video Doorbells Usually Last?

So, knowing how long owners say video doorbells last can give you some well-needed peace of mind. However, just like any other device, there are a few things you should occasionally do to ensure that your Ring or Nest camera reaches its sunset years. Apart from regular cleaning, it's a given that the majority of smart gadgets sometimes require the good old "turn it on and off treatment," and these little cameras are not an exception. In fact, a quick reset often clears up most issues.

What about long-term care? Well, the video doorbell is exposed to quite a lot during its lifespan. From heat, rain, sun, snow, you name it, the gadget is taking it like a champ. So, if you want to get maximum mileage out of it, it doesn't hurt to "help" it during extreme temperatures, so to speak. For the winter months, a simple modification can be a lifesaver as one Redditor learned. They lined the camera enclosure with heat-trace tape, which prevented the camera from freezing up.

In other scenarios (mostly those involving high heat and rain), you may need to spend an extra $20 bucks or so. For example, Amazon sells nifty covers for most of its Ring doorbells. These protect the camera from water and shield it from heat, which reduces its internal temperature. Versions that fit Nest devices and others also exist and are all relatively affordable – worth trying if you want to avoid the hassle of installing a new doorbell camera every few years.