How Long Do Owners Say Video Doorbells Usually Last?
Some people may be getting rid of their Ring cameras due to valid privacy concerns. Even if you're not a fan of smart home gadgets, a doorbell camera is more than worth it for the convenience it offers. This is especially true because it does so at a price that is generally south of $100. Since it's so cheap (objectively speaking), can you expect to get a few years out of it? How long do owners say video doorbells last?
Good news. For such inexpensive gadgets, you can get about three to five years out of them. This is what most online users report, and, quite frankly, it's decent value for something that runs on batteries. In fact, both hardwired and battery models seem to get similar mileage on average, so go figure. However, there are exceptions. A user replaced four doorbell cameras in four years, while another person reports that their Netatmo (which they hate, mind you) has held on for around eight years.
What are the common complaints about doorbell cameras?
For such cheap devices, they certainly exhibit tank-like qualities. This often goes beyond brand names, which is great if you struggle with the dreaded analysis paralysis. For instance, the Eufy Video Doorbell S220 is the worst video doorbell, according to Consumer Reports. Though some users complain about their longevity, others squeezed out over three years, and one user even owned four and says only one died due to being in tropical weather.
In terms of other brands, Google's Nest Doorbell seems to be robust. Sure, some ran into duds that failed after two years or less. The majority in the same thread got much more mileage out of theirs, which aligns with the five-year lifespan. Funny enough, the experience with Ring doorbells seems similar, with one Redditor complaining that their device died after five years. Others quickly rushed to defend the company, saying that this lifespan is generally on the longer end for a consumer product that's exposed to the elements.
In fact, the "elements" detail matters. There's no shortage of people who report battery-powered video doorbells "falling asleep" in freezing temperatures. Extreme heat isn't any better. It's not hard to find users trying to troubleshoot cameras that went offline after being exposed to the sun's blistering rays.
How to extend your video doorbell's lifespan?
So, knowing how long owners say video doorbells last can give you some well-needed peace of mind. However, just like any other device, there are a few things you should occasionally do to ensure that your Ring or Nest camera reaches its sunset years. Apart from regular cleaning, it's a given that the majority of smart gadgets sometimes require the good old "turn it on and off treatment," and these little cameras are not an exception. In fact, a quick reset often clears up most issues.
What about long-term care? Well, the video doorbell is exposed to quite a lot during its lifespan. From heat, rain, sun, snow, you name it, the gadget is taking it like a champ. So, if you want to get maximum mileage out of it, it doesn't hurt to "help" it during extreme temperatures, so to speak. For the winter months, a simple modification can be a lifesaver as one Redditor learned. They lined the camera enclosure with heat-trace tape, which prevented the camera from freezing up.
In other scenarios (mostly those involving high heat and rain), you may need to spend an extra $20 bucks or so. For example, Amazon sells nifty covers for most of its Ring doorbells. These protect the camera from water and shield it from heat, which reduces its internal temperature. Versions that fit Nest devices and others also exist and are all relatively affordable – worth trying if you want to avoid the hassle of installing a new doorbell camera every few years.