This Is The Worst Video Doorbell Consumer Reports Has Tested

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Investing in a home security product that doesn't make the grade may cost more than just a bout of disappointment. The very reason you purchased a security camera, floodlight, or sensor in the first place was to safeguard your home, business, and valuables, which is why it's important to be thorough in your research. Fortunately, industry experts like Consumer Reports are more than willing to lend a hand. There are plenty of surveillance devices that Consumer Reports tested and approves of, but there's also one video doorbell they highlighted that you should completely avoid: the Eufy Video Doorbell S220.

This came as a bit of a shock to us, because Eufy isn't usually a brand that makes it onto "don't buy" lists. But it seems as though this battery-powered doorbell cam is lackluster in more ways than one. One of the most pressing concerns was Consumer Reports' comment that the S220 system does a poor job at keeping footage "secure and private." That's a major red flag, especially when you consider that the included HomeBase (which stores footage) uses end-to-end AES-128 encryption.

Consumer Reports also noted that the S220 was "slow to send alerts and show live video feeds." We found even more complaints over at AVForums. One user had issues with motion detection: the S220 would only record a courier walking away from the door, not up to it. The user also experienced issues when attempting to share doorbell access with friends and family, and couldn't get the Eufy app on his iPhone to show event recordings (a problem he didn't have on his iPad).